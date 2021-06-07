4 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

Only four new coronavirus cases have been reported in Leavenworth County since June 2.

That is according to a weekly report released Monday by the Leavenworth County Health Department.

The Health Department typically releases an update about local COVID-19 cases each Monday. But last week’s report was released June 2, a Wednesday, because of the Memorial Day holiday.

The four new cases that were reported Monday are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

A total of 6,884 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Monday afternoon, Health Department officials were monitoring six active community cases in the county.

A total of 235 Leavenworth County residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. But no Leavenworth County resident was in the hospital Monday due to COVID-19, according to information released by the Health Department.

Fifty-five Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

Leavenworth County Health Department officials reported Monday that they have administered 15,789 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and 15,262 second doses of the vaccine.

The Health Department has administered 1,077 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot.

The Health Department has administered 249 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and nine second doses of the vaccine.

These numbers do not reflect COVID-19 vaccine shots administered by agencies other than the Leavenworth County Health Department.

The Health Department will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Leavenworth County Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road. No appointments are necessary.

Health Department officials will be offering the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for people who are 12 and older. Parents or legal guardians will need to sign consent forms for children who receive the vaccine.

The Health Department also will offer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which have been approved for adults.

There is no residency requirement for participating in the clinic.

