Man shot in thigh

Police are investigating an incident in which a man was shot in the leg during an altercation in Leavenworth.

The incident was reported at 2:39 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Miami Street.

The victim, a 56-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man, told police he went to that location to collect money at a residence, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The victim told police he was approached by another man outside of the residence.

“The suspect pulled out a gun,” Nicodemus said. “There was a struggle for the gun.”

The victim was shot in his right thigh.

He was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, Nicodemus said.

The victim told police he did not know the identity of the other man.

Nicodemus said police are working to identify the other person.

