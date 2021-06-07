Suspect arrested for stabbing

A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man during an argument in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The victim survived the stabbing.

The incident was reported to the Leavenworth Police Department at 3:03 a.m. Sunday. Police officers were called to the hospital where a man was being treated for a stabbing that reportedly occurred in 1700 block of South Fourth Street.

The victim, a 35-year-old McPherson man, told police he was approached by the suspect. The victim reportedly accused the suspect of stealing $45, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus of the Leavenworth Police Department.

“During the altercation, (the victim) was stabbed twice in the abdomen,” Nicodemus said.

The victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Nicodemus said police located a 63-year-old Fayetteville, Arkansas, man, who has been identified as the suspect. He was arrested for an allegation of aggravated battery.

