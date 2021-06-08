Cleanup of fuel spill completed

The cleanup of an estimated 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel that was spilled in southern Leavenworth County has been completed, the local emergency management director said.

But the company hired to perform the cleanup will return next week to fill in dirt in a ditch and reseed the area for grass, according to Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

The cleanup work began after a fuel tank truck rolled onto its side during a crash May 25 at Tonganoxie Drive and 199th Street, according to the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.

The tanker was damaged in the crash, which caused diesel to leak into ditches and a tributary, according to Magaha.

The company HAZ-MAT Response, Olathe, was hired to handle the cleanup. Magaha said about 100 cubic yards of contaminated soil was removed from the site of the spill.

The cleanup work was completed Monday.

"(The Kansas Department of Health and Environment) was satisfied with the cleanup," Magaha said.

He said an insurance provider for the company that was transporting the fuel will be responsible for paying the cost of the cleanup.

A section of Tonganoxie Drive, which is County Road 5, has been closed several times during the cleanup process.

Magaha said refilling a ditch with dirt and leveling it out will require the road to be closed again next week. He does not yet know what day the road will be closed.

