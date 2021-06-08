Suspect allegedly points gun at woman

A man was arrested early Monday morning after he allegedly fired a shot into the ground at a Leavenworth apartment complex before pointing his gun at a woman, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported 2:36 a.m. in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Drive. No injuries were reported.

Police officers were at the Woodland Village Apartments for an unrelated call when they heard a gunshot, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

“They responded to the location of the shot,” Nicodemus said.

Based on an investigation, police believe a 19-year-old Leavenworth man fired a shot into the ground during an argument with a woman. The man then allegedly pointed the gun at the woman’s face and made verbal threats.

When police encountered the man, the gun was in his pocket. But Nicodemus said the incident was captured on video from a security camera.

The incident occurred after the victim reportedly argued with the suspect’s girlfriend.

The suspect was arrested for allegations of aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm.

