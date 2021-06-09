Heat index may reach 100

Heat index values could reach close to 100 later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures in Leavenworth are expected to be in the low to mid 90s during the next several days. And heat indices Thursday and Friday may range from the mid 90s to about 100.

"The humidity is going to be high," said Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

He encourages people to stay hydrated.

With warm temperatures, children and pets can be placed at risk if left in vehicles.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said people sometimes may not realize how hot it can get inside a vehicle even with the windows down.

The organization KidsAndCar.org reports on its website that two children have died this year in the United States after being left in warm vehicles. There were 25 "child hot car deaths" in the United States in 2020 and 53 in 2019.

According to KidsAndCar.org, the temperature inside a car can reach 125 degrees within minutes even with the windows cracked. A child's body overheats three to five times faster than an adult body.

The organization recommends parents keep their children's diaper bags in the front passenger seats of their cars as a visual reminder that their children also are in the vehicles.

KidsAndCars.org also recommends parents get in the habit of opening a back door every time they park their vehicles to ensure no one is left inside. To reinforce this habit, it is recommended parents place items they need, such as employee badges, laptops, phones and handbags, in the back seats of their vehicles.