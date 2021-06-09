Fire blamed on electrical problem

An electrical problem is being blamed for a fire at a Leavenworth apartment.

The fire was reported at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Ohio Street. No injuries were reported.

Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said the fire started in an upstairs bedroom of a duplex apartment. He said the fire was mostly confined to the bedroom.

Brooks said firefighters had the fire under control pretty quickly.

He said the fire caused smoke and heat damage to the bedroom.

Brooks said firefighters also cut a hole in the roof for ventilation. He said this creates a chimney effect, allowing smoke, heat and fire to escape through the hole rather than spreading to other areas of a building.

He said an electrical problem most likely caused the fire. Residents in the building reported power surges prior to the fire.

