Concert series returns to Haymarket Square in Leavenworth

Are you ready to hear some live music?

Then Haymarket Square in downtown Leavenworth will be the place to be Saturday night.

Leavenworth Main Street’s Leavenworth Live Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series returns this weekend after missing last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are really excited to bring this back to the community,” said Wendy Scheidt, director of Leavenworth Main Street. “I think people are anxious to get out and enjoy a great concert.”

The concert will be from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Haymarket Square, located on the corner of Seventh and Cherokee streets.

Saturday night’s concert will feature the band Dating Sarah, a family-friendly group based in Olathe, Kansas.

Dating Sarah consists of Bill Skinner on guitar, Scott Melton on bass, Gary Gnip of Leavenworth on drums and Chuck Hays on keyboard.

The band plays classic rock music from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

Skinner said the band took a year off because of the pandemic.

“We have been back playing about a month or two,” Skinner said. “It’s good to be back at it.”

The event will feature vendors selling food and beverages.

Leavenworth Main Street will be selling soft drinks, water and beer. Black Belt Bar-B-Q will be the food vendor. Kare Pharmacy will also be on hand selling its “bubble tea.”

Scheidt said no special COVID-19 restrictions will be in place during Saturday’s event.

Coolers are not allowed at the summer concert series. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on, but a limited amount of picnic seating will be available.

“It’s always fun to see familiar faces at the concerts, and also get to meet new people,” Scheidt said.

Saturday’s concert will be the first of three summer concerts hosted by Leavenworth Main Street.

On July 10, the band South Bound will be the featured performers. On Aug. 14, the band Southern Reign will perform.