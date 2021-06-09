Vaccination clinic disassembled at community center

The Leavenworth Times

Leavenworth County Health Department officials do not plan to return to the Riverfront Community Center for COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Earlier in the year, Health Department officials used the gymnasium at the community center to administer COVID-19 vaccines to members of the public. In May, the weekly vaccination clinic was moved back to the offices of the Health Department, which are located at 500 Eisenhower Road.

County Administrator Mark Loughry cited a decrease in the demand for first doses of vaccines as the reason for moving the clinic out of the community center.

At the time, Health Department Director Jamie Miller said equipment would be left set up at the Riverfront Community Center in case the department needed to transition back to that location.

But county spokeswoman Stephanie Sloop confirmed Tuesday that the Health Department's equipment has been picked up from the community center.