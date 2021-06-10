In 2006, an inmate escaped Lansing Correctional Facility in a dog crate. Now the episode is a 'Dateline' report

An inmate's escape 15 years ago from the Lansing Correctional Facility will be the focus of a report Friday night on "Dateline" on the NBC network.

The episode "Breakout" will air at 9 p.m. Friday and focus on the 2006 escape of John Manard.

Manard, who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, escaped with the assistance of Toby Dorr, who volunteered at the state prison as the president of a dog training program that involved inmates.

Manard escaped by hiding in a dog crate, which was loaded into a van driven from the prison by Dorr, who at the time went by the name of Toby Young.

Manard and Dorr later were apprehended in Tennessee.

More:County deems residence imminent hazard

Manard, who is still serving his life sentence, received an additional sentence of more than 10 years in the state court system. He also was sentenced to 10 years for a federal charge for unlawfully possessing a firearm following his escape.

Dorr was sentenced to a total of 27 months in the state and federal court systems for crimes related to her role in the escape.

Dorr was interviewed for the "Dateline" episode that is scheduled to air Friday. Retired LCF Warden David McKune also was interviewed for the episode, according to Claudia Meyer-Samargia, spokeswoman for NBC News.

More:City approves rezoning of Cushing property

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR