RCC gym reopens for some activities

The Leavenworth Times

The gymnasium at the Riverfront Community Center has reopened to the public for a couple of activities, according to a city spokeswoman.

The gym was used earlier in the year for COVID-19 vaccination clinics conducted by the Leavenworth County Health Department. The Health Department moved the clinics to another location in May, but equipment was left set up in the gym in case the location was needed again for vaccination clinics.

However, Health Department officials removed the equipment from the community center Tuesday and feel they no longer need the use of the facility.

The Riverfront Community Center gym, 123 S. Esplanade St., is now available for pickleball from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and for Toddler Tyme from 10 am. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Fees may apply.