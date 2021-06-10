Self named next Basehor police chief

The Basehor City Council has appointed the city's next chief of police.

Kevin Self will take over the duties of chief next month following the retirement of Chief Bob Pierce.

Self currently serves as the Basehor Police Department's captain and deputy chief.

City Council members approved Self's appointment to the position of chief during a special meeting Wednesday that took place before a work session.

"I'm honored to say the very least," Self said.

He said the appointment was unanimously approved by the council.

"I really appreciate the vote of confidence," he said.

Self, 54, joined the Basehor Police Department last year, but he has worked in law enforcement for 27 years.

Originally from Olathe, he has spent most of his career in northeast Kansas.

He joined the Basehor Police Department last year because he viewed it as an opportunity.

Self said he believed he had something to offer the department.

Pierce will retire at the end of June after spending more than 31 years in law enforcement, 13 of those years with the Basehor Police Department.

In his retirement, Pierce said he plans on rehabilitating from knee surgery, cycling, spending time with grandchildren, working on old car projects and playing the guitar.