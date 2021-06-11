KDOT commits funding for transportation study

The Kansas Department of Transportation has committed $250,000 for a regional transportation study for Leavenworth County.

Greg Kaaz, chairman of the Leavenworth County Port Authority, said the state has provided a verbal commitment for the funding.

The Port Authority has been asked by the Leavenworth County Commission to oversee the transportation study.

The county government and the cities of Leavenworth, Lansing, Basehor and Tonganoxie, also have committed funding.

Kaaz has said the study is needed to help secure future federal and state funding for road projects in the county.

The KDOT funding for the study was discussed Thursday during a meeting of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation, which is a partner agency of the Port Authority.

The funding from KDOT combined with the money committed by the cities and county will provide a budget of $550,000 for the study, Kaaz said.

He said the support from the county government and four cities for the study impressed officials in KDOT.

Kaaz said the next step will be requesting proposals from consulting engineering firms that might perform the study.

Kaaz anticipates the study will not begin until late summer or early fall. He believes it will take about 12 months to complete.

"There will be an opportunity for public input," he said.