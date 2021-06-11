COA to host presentation on phone scams

The Council on Aging will be hosting a presentation about phone scams next week on what is recognized as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The presentation is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Council on Aging, 1830 S. Broadway.

Seating will be limited. Older adults who are interested in attending are asked to call 913-684-0777 to make reservations.

COA Director Connie Harmon said Tuesday's presentation will feature representatives of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.

Harmon said scams targeting older adults is a topic COA employees hear a lot about.

"It is something we hear about quite often," she said.

When she raised the topic with the COA's advisory board, the 13 older adults who serve on the board all said they had encountered phone scams or other types of scams.

June is recognized as Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and June 15 is considered World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

During a County Commission meeting this past week, Chairman Mike Smith read a proclamation declaring June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Leavenworth County. The proclamation encouraged "all residents to recognize and celebrate older adults and their ongoing contributions to the success and vitality of our community."

Harmon said Tuesday's event is the first in what is planned to be a series of presentations.

The second session of the Scams, Schemes and Senior Safety series is already scheduled for 1 p.m. June 22 at the Riford Center, 530 Bury St. Tonganoxie.

Harmon said this presentation will feature Leavenworth County Register of Deeds TerriLois G. Mashburn and focus on property fraud.

Older adults who are interested in attending this event also are asked to call 913-684-0777 to make reservations.