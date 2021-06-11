Old West town near Easton hosts Civil War reenactment

Local residents can head to the Easton area this weekend for a Civil War reenactment.

The three-day event, which begins today, is taking place at American Frontier Productions, 34373 247th St.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is $10 per person each day or $25 for the entire weekend. Children who are 5 and under can attend for free.

Owner Robert Culbertson described American Frontier Productions as a western movie set.

Culbertson said this weekend's event is sponsored by the Missouri Civil War Reenactors Association.

Camps for reenactors of Union and Confederate soldiers will be set up for the event. And there will be a reenactment of a battle each day at 1 p.m.

The event also will feature food vendors and children's activities.

"There's going to be activities for kids all day," Culbertson said.

For more information, call 913-704-5536.

