Storm produces damaging winds, hail

A storm that passed through Leavenworth County Friday afternoon produced damaging winds and more than one inch of rain, the local emergency management director said.

Winds from the storm reached 70 mph. Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said there were reports of several large downed trees in Lansing.

"We do have some telephone poles down north of the Field of Dreams," Magaha said.

The Field of Dreams Athletic Complex is located at 14333 Fairmount Road.

Magaha said the storm also produced dime-size hail.

He said more than one inch of rain was recorded west of the city of Leavenworth.

Following the storm, the National Weather Service issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for northeastern Leavenworth County.