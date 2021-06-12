Defendant pleads to rape charge

A Leavenworth man has pleaded no contest to rape for reportedly sexually abusing a child, a prosecution official said.

Marshall Weidman, 67, entered the no contest plea to the one count of rape Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court.

Charges were filed against Weidman after a girl reported that he had sexually abused her for several years, according to Assistant County Attorney Megan Williams.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 21.

Weidman could face more than 16 years in prison under the state's sentencing guidelines, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Weidman remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail as he awaits sentencing.