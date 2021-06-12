County, cities receive funding from stimulus bill

The governor's office has announced the amount of funding local cities will receive as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The American Rescue Plan Act is a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill that was signed into law earlier this year.

The Leavenworth County government and city of Leavenworth have received funding resulting from the legislation directly from the federal government. But federal funding for other cities in Leavenworth County is being distributed by the state.

The Leavenworth County government will receive about $15.8 million as a result of the federal stimulus bill, according to County Administrator Mark Loughry.

County commissioners discussed the funding during a May 26 work session. Loughry said the county already has received about half of its funding.

During the work session, commissioners discussed possible projects that can be paid for with the federal funding. There are restrictions on how the money can be used.

Loughry said he believes two projects that can be funded are the remodeling of the former Saint Luke's Cushing Hospital building, which is owned by the county, and information technology improvements.

The city of Leavenworth will receive about $8.5 million as a result of the federal stimulus bill, according to Assistant City Manager Taylour Tedder.

He said the city already has received the first half of the funding.

While other cities in the county are receiving funding through the state, Leavenworth received its funds directly from the federal government because the city is a Community Development Block Grant entitlement community, Tedder said.

He said city staff members have been trying to obtain as much information as they can in terms of how the money may be spent. He said staff members are developing a plan that will be presented to the City Commission.

"I think we will be able to do a lot of meaningful projects with the money and help the community," he said.

According to a list released this past week by the governor's office, the city of Lansing will receive $1.8 million in funding as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act.

In an email, Lansing City Administrator Tim Vandall said city officials have discussed using the money to improve internet speeds and reliability in Lansing as well as sewer projects to spark growth and improve capacity.

According to the list released by the governor's office, the city of Basehor will receive $985,486. Tonganoxie will receive $846,977.

The city of Easton will receive $39,140. Linwood will receive $63,565.