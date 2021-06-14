17 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

Seventeen new cases of the coronavirus were reported Monday in Leavenworth County in a weekly update from the county's Health Department.

The Health Department releases an update each week about COVID-19 cases in Leavenworth County. Monday's update was the first since June 7.

All of the 17 new cases reported Monday are what Health Department officials call community cases.

A total 6,901 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the update from the Health Department.

As Monday afternoon, Health Department officials were monitoring 13 active cases in the county.

A total of 235 Leavenworth County residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. But no county resident was in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19, according to the Health Department.

Fifty-five Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department also reported Monday that it has administered 15,796 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and 15,295 second doses. The Health Department also has administered 1,130 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot. The Health Department has administered 284 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 86 second doses.

These numbers do not reflect vaccine shots administered by other agencies in the county.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday. The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

The Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for people who are 12 and older, will be available during the clinic. Parents or legal guardians will need to sign forms for children who receive the vaccine.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines also will be offered during the clinic. These vaccines have been approved only for adults.

No appointments are necessary for the clinic. And there is no residency requirement.