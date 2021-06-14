Woman accused of murdering fiance

Updated at 10:54 a.m. June 14, 2021, with additional information.

A Leavenworth woman was arrested Saturday morning for murder after she allegedly stabbed her fiance, the police chief said.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, the Leavenworth Police Department received a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 2500 block of Fourth Avenue.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the victim, Jerrold Rhodes, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

"The focus of the investigation appears to be that of domestic violence," Kitchens said.

He said investigators believe the victim had "some sort of argument" with his fiancee, which led to the stabbing.

The victim and suspect, a 39-year-old woman, apparently had been living together.

The suspect was arrested for second-degree murder.

Two other people, an adult and juvenile, were at the residence at the time of the incident. But no other injuries were reported, Kitchens said.

The chief said domestic violence is something the Leavenworth Police Department struggles with.

"It continues to plague us both here in Leavenworth and throughout the country," he said.

This is the third homicide reported in the city of Leavenworth this year.

The first homicide of the year was the April 14 shooting death of 12-year-old Brian Henderson Jr.

Darvon Thomas and a juvenile face first-degree murder charges in connection to Henderson's death.

The second homicide was the May 4 shooting death of Floyd E. Ross Jr.

Cordell M. Stewart is charged with first-degree in connection to Ross' death.

Three homicides also were reported last year in the city of Leavenworth. One of them, the Aug. 16 shooting death of Matthew Smith, remains unsolved.

Kitchens said he is proud of the Police Department's detectives for the work they have done during the past year.

"They have really worked hard," he said.

