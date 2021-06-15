Hot temperatures expected this week

Summer will not officially begin until Sunday.

But summer-like temperatures already have arrived and are expected to continue through the week.

Forecasters for the National Weather Service are predicting the high temperature for Thursday in Leavenworth will be near 99 degrees.

Highs in the 90s are expected throughout the work week. High temperatures this weekend may be in the upper 80s.

It is anticipated that humidity levels also will increase during the week, according to the NWS.

There are chances for showers and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday. Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said he does not yet know if there is a chance of severe storms during this timeframe.

A storm that passed through Leavenworth County last week produced strong winds and heavy rain. Magaha said the winds damaged trees and utility poles in the county.