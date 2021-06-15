Indecent liberties cases dismissed following defendant's death
John Richmeier
The Leavenworth Times
Two cases involving charges of indecent liberties with children have been dismissed in Leavenworth County District Court because the defendant in both cases has died, court records show.
A judge dismissed the two cases against Donald R. Jackson Sr. on Friday.
In each of the cases, Jackson, 63, was charged aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
Jackson was free on bond at the time of his death.