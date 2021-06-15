Masks no longer required in Lansing schools

Masks are no longer required in Lansing public schools.

That is according to new COVID-19 protocols adopted Monday by the Lansing Board of Education.

Superintendent Dan Wessel said the new protocols began Tuesday, the day after they were approved.

He said the new protocols will apply to summer activities in the schools.

The protocols were recommended by the school district's administration. Wessel reviewed the recommendations with board members Monday before the changes were approved.

Face coverings will be "highly encouraged" under the new protocols but no longer required for staff members, students or visitors.

Temperature checks also will no longer be required in the Lansing public schools.

Wessel said students and staff members will still be expected to wash their hands frequently throughout the school day.

"That's just good hygiene," Wessel said.

Visitors will be allowed on school campuses by following what were described as "standard visiting rules."

Parents and school employees will be asked to continue to report confirmed cases of COVID-19 to building administrators or supervisors.

Wessel said district officials will continue to follow Leavenworth County Health Department quarantine guidelines.

"Because we don't actually quarantine," he said. "The Health Department quarantines."

He said people who are vaccinated will not have to be placed in quarantine. He noted that children as young as 12 can now be vaccinated.

Under the updated protocols, a virtual school offered through the Greenbush organization will be available to Lansing students who wish to continue online schooling for the 2021-2022 academic year.