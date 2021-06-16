Driver injured when vehicle overturns

A woman was taken to the hospital after her vehicle overturned in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The crash was reported at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at 20th Street and Lecompton Road.

A Ford Explorer driven by a 38-year-old Olathe woman left the roadway. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle overturned, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The vehicle came to rest on its top in the roadway.

The driver was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas. Her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

"She was not wearing a seat belt," Nicodemus said.

The deputy chief said police believe texting and driving may have been a factor in the crash.