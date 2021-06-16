Expiration of state declaration should not impact county

The expiration of the state's emergency declaration should not impact Leavenworth County's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county's emergency management director said.

"We'll still be able to function," Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said.

The state of Kansas' emergency declaration for the pandemic was allowed to expire at the end of Tuesday. Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson announced Tuesday that a meeting of the Legislative Coordinating Council had been canceled. The group had been scheduled to meet to consider an extension of the emergency declaration as requested by Gov. Laura Kelly.

County spokeswoman Stephanie Sloop said in an email that the expiration of the state emergency declaration will not change anything about the Leavenworth County Health Department's response to the pandemic.

Magaha said a county emergency declaration will remain in place until it is rescinded by the County Commission. Magaha said it is his recommendation that the county declaration remain in place for now.

"COVID is not over," he said.