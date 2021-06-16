Port Authority chairman proposes term limits for officers

The chairman of the Leavenworth County Port Authority is proposing that his term as chairman be limited to possibly two years.

Chairman Greg Kaaz reviewed the idea Tuesday during a meeting of the Port Authority's Board of Directors.

Kaaz proposed term limits for the board's chairman and other officer positions, vice chairman and treasurer.

The Port Authority is a quasi-governmental agency that focuses on economic development. Members of the Port Authority's Board of Directors are appointed by the county government and the cities of Leavenworth, Lansing, Basehor and Tonganoxie.

Kaaz said people who were appointed to the positions of chairman and vice chairman in the past ended in serving in those positions for a long time.

"It was kind of a term for life," he said.

But Kaaz feels there should be term limits for the officers of the board.

Kaaz was elected to the position of chairman by his fellow board members last year. He was elected to the position as the Port Authority board reorganized after being expanded from five members to seven.

Kaaz suggested the terms of the officers could end in January, giving the current officers about two years in their positions.

Board member Vernon Fields suggested a chairman could mentor a pro-tem chairman, who eventually will take over as the leadership position.

Kaaz suggested people can rotate through the officer positions. Every two years, the vice chairman can take over as chairman. The treasurer can become the new vice chairman, and the board can elect a new treasurer.

Kaaz said he will work with Steve Jack, executive director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation, and bring back a proposal to the board during a future meeting.

The LCDC provides staff support for the Port Authority.