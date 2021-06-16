Motorcyclist killed in collision

A man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a truck in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The crash was reported at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday at Brewer Place and Highway Terrace.

Bill Patrick, 31, Lansing, was traveling north on Brewer Place on a motorcycle. The motorcycle collided with a box truck that was turning south onto Brewer Place from Highway Terrace, said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Patrick, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. He died at the scene, Nicodemus said.

The driver of the truck, a 40-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man was not injured.

"The crash is still under investigation," Nicodemus said.

The deputy chief said there is a stop sign at that intersection for traffic on Highway Terrace.

Nicodemus said there is evidence that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.