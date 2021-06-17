Apartment fire blamed on smoking material

The Leavenworth Times

No injuries were reported Thursday morning following a fire at a duplex apartment in Basehor.

The fire was reported at 4:16 a.m. on 158th Court.

Mike Lingenfelser, chief of the Fairmount Township Fire Department, said the fire started on an upstairs deck of the duplex apartment.

People in the apartment were awakened by a cackling noise and their dog's barking. They safely made it out of the apartment. A person in the neighboring apartment was alerted by the Basehor Police Department.

"The initial fire crews made an aggressive interior attack on the fire, limiting most of the damage to one unit," Lingenfelser said in a news release.

Firefighters were at the scene for about three hours. The Fairmount Township Fire Department received assistance from members of the city of Tonganoxie Fire Department and the Stranger and Sherman township fire departments.

Members of Leavenworth County EMS stood by at the scene.

Lingenfelser said the cause was determined to be the improper disposal of smoking material.