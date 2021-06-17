Brush Site reopens

The Leavenworth Times

The city of Leavenworth's Brush Site is scheduled to reopen Friday after it closed Wednesday.

A message posted Wednesday morning on the city's Facebook page stated the Brush Site, which is located at 1803 S. Second St., was closed until further notice.

Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city, said in an email that the Brush Site is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.

Bower said the site was closed because of staffing issues.

The Brush Site provides a place where local residents can dispose of organic materials such as tree branches, leaves and grass clippings.