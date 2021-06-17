Fort CGSS director dies

The Leavenworth Times

The director the Army's Command and General Staff School at Fort Leavenworth has died.

Col. Scott Green was found unresponsive in his office at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the fort's Lewis and Clark Center and was pronounced dead, according to a news release from Maj. Orlandon Howard, public affairs operations officer for the Army Combined Arms Center.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our teammate," Lt. Gen. Ted Martin, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth said in the news release. "The magnitude of the loss is immeasurable and will be felt across our formation. He positively touched the lives of countless soldiers, families and civilians across the force throughout his decorated career. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Martin also is the commandant of the Army Command and General Staff College, which includes the Command and General Staff School.

Green, 49, had been the director of the CGSS since July 2019. He was a native of South Dakota. He began his Army career in 1994 after completing an ROTC program at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, South Dakota.

As a career infantry officer, Green served in numerous leadership positions including company command in the 75th Ranger Regiment and command of a Brigade Combat Team (Airborne). His awards include the Army’s Legion of Merit and multiple Bronze Star Medals including one for valor.

His death is under investigation by special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.