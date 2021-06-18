Basehor chief honored during retirement reception

Bob Pierce said he struggled as a young man not knowing what he wanted to do in life.

His father told told him to find something that made him happy.

Pierce said this took him awhile, but he ultimately succeeded. And now he is preparing to retire after more than 31 years in law enforcement.

Pierce has spent the last 13 years with Basehor Police Department, and he has served as the city's police chief since 2018.

"It's a family community," he said of the city of Basehor. "It's a family organization. You feel like family when you come here."

Pierce's last official day on the job will be June 30. But he was honored Thursday during a retirement reception.

"I would just like to thank you for the service that you have done," Basehor Mayor David Breuer said.

The mayor presented Pierce with a plaque. Pierce received additional mementos from city employees and others who attended Thursday's retirement reception.

Basehor City Administrator Leslee Rivarola said Pierce has improved everything he has touched in the Basehor Police Department since becoming chief.

Pierce began his law enforcement career in 1989 by joining the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office. In 1995, he went to work for the Edwardsville Police Department.

He was hired by the Basehor Police Department in 2008 to serve as a lieutenant and detective. In 2016, he was promoted to the rank of captain and the position of deputy chief. He took over as chief in June 2018.

"Bob has touched the lives of many, many people," said Capt. Kevin Self of the Basehor Police Department.

Self will serve as the next Basehor police chief.

