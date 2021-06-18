Political signs may soon appear in neighborhoods

The August primary is still more than one month away, but people may soon see campaign signs in area neighborhoods.

Local municipalities have regulations regarding political signs.

There will be two local primary races in the Aug. 3 election. There will be a primary in the race for the Leavenworth City Commission and a primary for the Lansing Board of Education.

In the city of Leavenworth, temporary signs, including campaign signs, may be placed in public right-of-way areas beginning 45 days before a primary, general or special election, according to information posted on the city's website.

Saturday will mark 45 days before the Aug. 3 primary.

The signs have to be set back at least six feet from the back of the curb. And signs cannot be placed in locations that cause them to interfere with sight distances at intersections.

The size of temporary signs placed in residential areas are limited to three square feet of face area. Signs in a right-of-way also are limited to three feet in height.

Signs cannot be affixed to utility poles, trees, lights, bridges or other similar public structures.

Temporary signs placed in a right-of-way have to be removed within two days after an election.

In Lansing, political signs also can be erected within 45 days before an election.

Signs placed in residential areas of Lansing are limited in size to eight-square feet in area, according to information posted on that city's website.

Larger signs in residential areas require a permit. People can apply for free for a political sign permit by visiting http://permits.lansingks.org.

Signs can be placed in a right-of-way on a temporary basis in Lansing. But the signs are not permitted in areas that block the line of sight of motorists, such as near intersections.

The city of Lansing prohibits political signs from being attached to traffic signs or devices, trees, stones, fence posts or utility poles. State law prohibits the placement political signs or other campaign materials within 250 feet of the entrance to a polling location.

The city of Lansing also requires political signs to be removed within two days after an election.

In unincorporated Leavenworth County, political signs are limited to 16 square feet in area. They cannot be erected until six weeks before an election, according to Krystal Voth, the county's planning and zoning director.

Tuesday will mark six weeks before the Aug. 3 primary.

The county prohibits political signs from being placed in a public right-of-way, according to Voth.

Political signs have to be removed within two weeks after an election in unincorporated areas of the county.

The cities of Leavenworth and Lansing and Leavenworth County all prohibit the placement of signs on private property unless permission is granted by the property owner.

