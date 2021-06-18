Truck leaks fuel on turnpike

The Leavenworth Times

A broken drive shaft caused fuel from a tractor-trailer to leak onto the Kansas Turnpike in southern Leavenworth County, a county emergency management official said.

The fuel spill was reported around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70, which is the turnpike.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said the truck's drive shift became broken and punctured saddle tanks, leaking about 135 gallons of diesel.

Magaha said an absorbent material approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was used to clean up the spill.