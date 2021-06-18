Wollman pool closed for cleaning

The Leavenworth Times

The Wollman Aquatic Center will remain closed this weekend for cleaning after broken glass was found in the pool, according a to city spokeswoman.

The city-operated pool has been closed since Thursday.

"It's a safety hazard," said Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city.

She said the pool has to be drained and vacuumed.

Bower said Friday that it was uncertain when the pool will reopen but city officials hope this will occur Monday.