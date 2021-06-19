Governor to visit LCF for ribbon cutting

The Leavenworth Times

Gov. Laura Kelly is scheduled to visit the Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday for the dedication of a career training campus for inmates.

The event is not open to the public.

Kelly will participate in a ribbon cutting for a new modular unit for the Lansing Career Campus, according to Carol Pitts, public information officer for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

She also will have a ceremonial signing of legislation that will allow the Department of Corrections to create a nonprofit organization for raising funds and the construction of a larger building for the Lansing Career Campus.

Lt. Gov. David Tolland and Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda are among the others who are scheduled to participate in the event.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR