Juneteenth could be recognized as county holiday in future

Juneteenth is the newest federal holiday in the United States, and it could be designated a county holiday in the future.

June 19 is the day traditionally recognized as Juneteenth, which honors the end of slavery in the United States.

The day marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and a general read an order confirming to the people of Texas that slaves were free, according to the website History.com.

The event came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and about two months after the end of the Civil War.

Because June 19 falls on a Saturday this year, the new federal holiday was observed Friday.

Earlier in the week, County Commission Chairman Mike Smith read a proclamation to declare June 19 as Juneteenth in Leavenworth County.

Commissioner Doug Smith suggested commissioners incorporate Juneteenth as a county holiday the next time they revisit paid holidays for county employees.

Commissioner Vicky Kaaz said she agreed.

