7 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

Fewer than 10 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Leavenworth County during the last week.

That is according to a weekly update released Monday by the Leavenworth County Health Department. This was the department's first COVID-19 update since June 14.

The Health Department reported six new community cases of the virus in the county as well as one new case involving an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

The Health Department also reported that two cases previously reported in Leavenworth County have been transferred to other areas. This change impacts the total number of cases that have been recorded for the county.

There have been a total of 6,906 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Leavenworth County Health Department officials were monitoring five active community cases Monday.

A total of 235 Leavenworth County residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. But no one from the county was the hospital Monday because of COVID-19.

Fifty-five Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department also reported Monday that it has administered 15,809 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and 15,359 second doses. The Health Department also has administered 1,140 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot.

The Health Department also has administered 338 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 172 second doses.

These numbers do not include doses administered by other agencies in the county.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will be hosting a walk-in vaccination clinic Thursday.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

No appointments are necessary. There also is no residency requirement.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at the clinic. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people who are 12 and older.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines also will be offered at the clinic. These vaccines have been approved for only adults.