Inmate pleads to downloading child pornography from prison computer

A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate may be facing additional prison time after pleading no contest to downloading child pornography from a computer at the prison, according to a prosecution official.

The case of Grant M. Nixon, 33, had been scheduled to go to trial Monday in Leavenworth County District Court. But he pleaded no contest to a charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

The crime reportedly was committed in 2016. Nixon had access to a computer for a job he was assigned to at the prison. The inmate was not allowed to have internet access. But he apparently found a way to access the internet and downloaded several images of child pornography, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

"We are grateful that this problem was discovered and Lansing Correctional Facility has taken measures to assure it doesn’t happen again," Thompson said in a news release.

Nixon had been charged with a second court of sexual exploitation of child. But this count was dismissed Monday when he entered the plea to the other charge, according to court records.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 23.

Nixon remains in custody at the Lansing Correctional Facility for earlier convictions of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, electronic solicitation, sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated criminal sodomy. These charges originated in Montgomery County, according to a website for the Kansas Department of Corrections.