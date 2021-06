The Leavenworth Times

The Wollman Aquatic Center reopened Monday after it was closed for several days because broken glass was found at the facility.

The city of Leavenworth announced the reopening of the pool Monday on the city's Facebook page.

Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city, said the pool had to be drained and vacuumed following the discovery of the broken glass.

The city-operated aquatic center had been closed since Thursday.