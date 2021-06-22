Tonganoxie approves development agreement for pet food factory

The Tonganoxie City Council has unanimously approved a resolution to authorize a development agreement for a pet food factory.

City council members approved the resolution for the agreement with Hill's Pet Nutrition when they met Monday night, according to Tonganoxie City Manager George Brajkovic.

Hill's Pet Nutrition has announced plans to open a factory in the Tonganoxie Business Park, which is owned by the city.

The development agreement outlines various conditions agreed to by the city and developer.

The city will sell 83.38 acres at the business park to Hill's Pet Nutrition for $100. The pet food company will make a capital investment of $250 million to build and equip the facility.

Hill's Pet Nutrition also has promised to hire at least 80 people.

The company will apply to the city for a 100% property tax abatement for 10 years. Property taxes levied by the local school district would be exempted from the abatement, according to the terms of the development agreement.

Now that the resolution for the development agreement has been approved, the next steps for the project will include a couple of Tonganoxie Planning Commission meetings to consider planning documents. The first of these meetings will take place July 1, according to Brajkovic.

City council members also will consider planning documents for the project during future meetings.

Council members also will have a public hearing at some point as they consider the tax abatement and an economic development incentive, according to Brajkovic.