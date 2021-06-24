Motion hearing scheduled in murder solicitation case

A hearing has been set to take up a motion to suppress evidence in the case of a Kansas Department of Corrections inmate who is accused of soliciting the murder of another inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Frederick Fritz, 34, is charged in Leavenworth County District Court with solicitation of capital murder.

He is alleged to have sent a letter soliciting the murder to his wife. His wife allegedly forwarded a portion of the message to an inmate at LCF, which prosecutors say led to the attack of another inmate at the Lansing prison.

The intended victim reportedly was attacked by two inmates April 9, 2019, at LCF. He was stabbed multiple times but survived.

Fritz was an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility at the time of the incident. He has since been transferred to the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Witnesses who testified during a March 24 preliminary hearing said Fritz holds a leadership position in the Aryan Brotherhood of Kansas, and the victim also was associated with the Aryan Brotherhood.

In the letter sent to his wife, Fritz reportedly expressed anger at the victim for screwing up and wrote that the inmate "is to be crossed out immediately," according to the preliminary hearing testimony.

Fritz is representing himself in the case, but an attorney has been appointed to serve as standby counsel.

Fritz appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing on several motions he filed.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman took up most of the motions Wednesday, but he scheduled an Aug. 11 hearing to take up a motion to suppress evidence.

Fritz is seek to suppress the letter sent to his wife as well as messages collected from her Facebook account.

A trial has not yet been scheduled in the case. Kuckelman said he wanted to address the motion to suppress first.

During Wednesday's hearing, Fritz said he would like to seek funding through the State Board of Indigents' Defense Services for a private investigator for his defense.

"I don't have the funds to be able to pay for an investigator," Fritz said.

Kuckelman said Fritz will need to make the request by filing a motion.

A Kansas Department of Corrections website indicates Frederick Fritz previously was convicted in Sedgwick County of one count of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated robbery and four counts of attempted aggravated robbery. The crimes occurred in 2009.

Fritz's wife, Renee Johnson-Fritz, also faces a charge of solicitation of capital murder. A trial is scheduled in her case for Oct. 25.

