Parks and Rec to host Dive in Movie Night

Nancy Baker is the recreation supervisor for Aquatics, Special Events and Special Programs for the city of Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department. In this Q&A, she talks about a new event – Dive in Movie Night.

What is Dive in Movie Night?

July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and our Parks and Recreation Department would like to offer a cool new special event for our community. From the comfort of your favorite floaty or noodle in the pool, you can watch a movie projected onto a huge inflatable movie screen. The screen will be set up on the deck in the zero depth area to allow for a maximum viewing opportunity. It’s a great way to cool off on a hot summer evening.

Where and when is the event?

The movie will be shown at Wollman Aquatic Center, 1300 Shawnee St., on Saturday, July 24. The pool will close to the public at 7:30 p.m., then re-open at 8 p.m. for the 8:30 p.m. showing.

Where can I purchase tickets and how much are they?

Tickets are available now online at www.leavenworthks.org or in person from the cashier at the Riverfront Community Center. Space will be limited so buy your tickets now. Tickets are $6 per person.

Can I bring food and drinks into the pool area?

The concession stand will be open and selling all your favorite movie snacks and ice-cold beverages. Please enjoy our concessions and refrain from bringing outside food into the event.

What movie will be playing?

Walt Disney’s “Moana” will be the featured show. It is a story about a teenager who leaves the safety of her island on a daring journey to save her people. She meets a demigod, Maui, who agrees to help her. The journey is action packed and adventurous as they encounter enormous monsters and impossible odds. This film came out in 2016 and is rated PG.