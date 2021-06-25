Defendant appears with attorney in murder case

The Leavenworth Times

A Leavenworth woman accused of stabbing her fiance appeared in court Wednesday with her attorney, according to court records.

Eva Banks, 39, is charged in Leavenworth County District Court with second-degree murder.

She was arrested June 12 following the death of her fiance, Jerrold Rhodes.

Banks appeared in court Wednesday with her attorney, Michael Jones. Her case was continued to July 7 for a status hearing, according to court records.

Banks remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.