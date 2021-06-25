Assistant city manager to take job in Nevada

Leavenworth's assistant city manager will be leaving his position in August to take a job as the city manager of Boulder City, Nevada.

Taylour Tedder's last day with the city of Leavenworth will be Aug. 2. He will begin his new job in Boulder City on Aug. 9.

"It just seemed like a great opportunity," Tedder said.

He said his overall career goal has been to serve as a city manager.

Tedder, 32, has served as the assistant city manager for Leavenworth since March 2016. He came to Leavenworth after working as the development manager in the city of Derby.

"Boulder City made an outstanding choice in hiring Taylour as their next manager," Leavenworth City Manager Paul Kramer said. "It's certainly a loss for us, but it's a great move for Taylour and his career."

Kramer said Tedder has had a significant impact on economic development during his time in Leavenworth as well as the city's information technology.

Kramer said Tedder has touched about all of the functions of the city government.

The City Council of Boulder City approved an employment agreement with Tedder during a meeting Tuesday, according to the city's Facebook page.

Tedder said Boulder City, which is located near the Hoover Dam, has a population of about 16,000.

He said the community places a high emphasis on historic preservation, which is something he has been involved with in Leavenworth.

Tedder said the thing he will miss the most about the city of Leavenworth is its people.

"I really like everyone that I work with," he said. "They are wonderful."

Tedder said he also will miss the city's rich history.

"It's been very fun to learn all of the history of Leavenworth in the five-plus years I've been here," he said. "Once you think you know it all, you learn more."

Kramer said the city of Leavenworth is starting a national search to find the next assistant city manager.

