27 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus since last week.

Monday's update about local COVID-19 cases was the first to be released from the Health Department since June 21.

Health Department officials reported 26 new community cases of the virus as well as one new case involving an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

The Health Department also reported that two cases that previously were counted in Leavenworth County have been transferred to other areas. This change impacts the total number of cases recorded for Leavenworth County.

There have been 6,931 confirmed cases of the virus in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

As of Monday afternoon, Health Department officials were monitoring 21 active community cases of the virus.

A total of 237 Leavenworth County residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. But no county resident was hospitalized Monday because of COVID-19.

Fifty-five county residents have died from complications from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Monday, the Leavenworth County Health Department had administered 1,815 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and 15,393 second doses.

The Health Department has administered 1,146 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot.

The Health Department has administered 362 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 217 second doses.

These figures do not includes vaccine shots administered through other agencies in Leavenworth County.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will be hosting a walk-in vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The clinic will take place at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

The Health Department will be offering the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for people as young as 12 years old.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines also will be available. These vaccines have been approved for adults.

No appointment is necessary for Thursday's clinic. There also is no residency requirement.

