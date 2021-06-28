River crests without flooding

Chuck Magaha said he kind of feels like he cried wolf last week.

The director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management alerted various officials Friday after the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Missouri River.

The Missouri River rose rapidly Friday following heavy rainfall to the north. But the river crested without ever reaching its flood stage for the Leavenworth area.

"It was frustrating, but there's nothing you can do when you're dealing with Mother Nature," he said.

Magaha said the flood forecast for the river was based on additional rainfall that was anticipated in the area. He said there was additional rain Friday, but it was less than what had been expected.

"It was all based off of an additional two to three inches of rainfall, which we never got," he said.

The Missouri River reaches its flood stage in Leavenworth at a depth of 20 feet.

At one point Friday, a forecast from the NWS predicted the river would rise to 26.8 feet.

The river crested Friday evening at 17.26 feet, according to a NWS website.

In anticipation of flooding from the river, city officials in Leavenworth closed the campground at Riverfront Park.

Barricades also were put in place on Second Street, which has a history of flooding. Melissa Bower, public information officer, the barricades were removed from Second Street, which did not flood Friday.

The Riverfront Park campground remained closed Monday. Bower said power had been shut off to the park because of concern about flooding. City officials were working with the power company Monday to have power restored.

Stranger Creek, which flows from the north end of Leavenworth County to the south end, also did not flood Friday, Magaha said.

There are additional chances of rain in the forecast for much of this week. Magaha said the area could see an additional 1.5 to two inches of rain by Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch Monday for Leavenworth County. The watch is scheduled to remain in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Magaha said the forecast for this weekend looks good.

"It looks like it's going to be a decent Fourth of July weekend," he said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR