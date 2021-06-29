Annual parade returns Sunday in Basehor

Beth Kornegay/Special to the Times

Eager to help return to a sense of normalcy, Basehor PRIDE and the city of Basehor will be host the annual Independence Day Celebration after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. A parade, food trucks and fireworks are scheduled for Sunday.

The celebration will begin with food trucks stationed at the Basehor-Linwood High School parking lot beginning at 5:30 p.m. They will be offering full meals, ice cream and shaved ice.

The parade will take place at 7:30 p.m. and will begin at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 15440 Leavenworth Road, and end at the high school with the route being on 155th Street.

Anyone interested in participating should contact Melissa Fireoved at basehorjuly4@gmail.com to obtain an entry form. As is tradition, Basehor’s VFW Post 11499 color guard will lead the parade and will be followed by local organizations and clubs from Basehor-Linwood High School. The Fairmount Township Fire Department will be participating as well, complete with lights and sirens, and Basehor Mayor David Breuer will be this year’s parade grand marshal. Candy will be distributed by many of the participating groups to attendees watching the parade from the side of the road.

Another tradition that will take place this year will be that Dan Dearinger and his family will be orchestrating the fireworks display at Basehor-Linwood High School beginning at 9 p.m. It seems as though Dearinger has come by his fascination of pyrotechnics genetically after hearing stories about his grandfather who was a “powder monkey,” handling dynamite during the building of Hoover Dam in the 1930s.

“As long as I can remember, the Dearinger family has been in charge of the fireworks show,” said Melissa Fireoved, chair of the Independence Day Celebration. “We are excited to see what they have in store for us this year because they really do such an amazing job.”

In past years, Basehor PRIDE has reached out to community business and other local organizations to help with sponsorship costs. Because so many businesses are still financially recovering from the pandemic, the decision was made this year to not pursue sponsorships. However, voluntary donations will be collected outside of the Basehor-Linwood High School football stadium to fund next year’s fireworks display.

“Basehor PRIDE and the city of Basehor are ecstatic for this year’s event. Even though our town is growing rapidly, we still maintain that small town feel and nothing says small town fun like a parade with American flags waving followed by a fireworks show,” Fireoved said.

Basehor PRIDE has been sponsoring Basehor’s Independence Day celebration since 1995 and has been a mainstay in the community since 1989 when the city’s centennial celebration was held.