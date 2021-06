The Leavenworth Times

Two people were checked at the scene by EMS personnel following a Leavenworth house fire, but no one was transported to the hospital, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The fire was reported at 2:26 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Ohio Street.

Battalion Chief Chris Wolters of the Leavenworth Fire Department said the fire started in the basement of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.