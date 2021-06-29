2 taken to hospital after collision

The Leavenworth Times

Two Lansing residents were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle collision at Kansas 7 Highway and Donahoo Road, according to an online report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 3:57 p.m. Friday.

A 76-year-old Lansing man was driving south on U.S. 73-K-7 in a Lincoln MKZ when he attempted what the KHP report described as an unsafe turn onto Donahoo Road.

The car was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox. The Equinox then struck a Chevrolet Malibu that was stopped on Donahoo Road at a stop sign. The Lincoln also struck the Malibu. The Malibu ended up striking a utility pole, according to the online report.

The driver of the Lincoln suffered what are believed to be minor injuries. He was taken to Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.

The Equinox driver, a 37-year-old Lansing man, also suffered what are believed to be minor injuries. He was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, according to the online report.

The Malibu driver, a 14-year-old Basehor girl, and her passenger, a 45-year-old Basehor man, both complained of pain after the crash. But it is unclear whether they sought treatment.