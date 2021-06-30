Driver taken to hospital after crash

The Leavenworth Times

A Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle overturned near Easton, according to an official with the Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported at 6:43 p.m. Sunday on 231st Street north of Kansas 192 Highway.

A 39-year-old Leavenworth man was driving north in a Chevrolet pickup truck. The vehicle apparently went off the road and struck a guardrail. The truck then overturned in a ditch, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The driver was treated at the scene for neck injuries before being transported by Leavenworth County EMS to Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.

An investigation of factors that may have contributed to the crash is ongoing, according to Sherley.